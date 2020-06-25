Thiruvananthapuram, June 25: In a bid to reduce the stress during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Thursday said that the state government is launching a psychosocial project for counselling students in association with the education deparment. Shailaja added saying that the students will be given counselling over the phone on helpline number 1056. "The Anganwadi and Asha workers will be carrying out the fieldwork. Students will be given counselling over the phone. The helpline number is 1056", Shailaja said.

During her address, Shailaja said the state Health Department with Women & Child Department is strengthening counselling services for people who are under stress due to COVID-19. The Minister claimed that so far, counselling has been provided to over 5 lakh people across the state. "We are counselling people through phones & in isolation wards. So far, we have provided counselling to over 5 lakh people", Shailaja added.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

We are launching a psychosocial project for counselling students in association with the education dept. Anganwadi and Asha workers will be carrying out the fieldwork. Students will be given counselling over the phone. The helpline number is 1056: Kerala Health Min KK Shailaja pic.twitter.com/recljJfNfC — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

On Wednesday, Kerala recorded 152 new coronavirus positive cases in 24 hours, which is highest ever on a single day so far. Of the new cases, 98 people came from abroad, 46 were those who came from within the country and there were eight local infections. The total COVID-19 tally in the state stands at 3,603 while at present there are 1,691 positive patients.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).