A car driver on Wednesday dashed into traffic policemen who tried to stop the car for a drink-drive test under the drink & drive campaign in Delhi's Connaught Place. The cops jumped out of the car's way when the vehicle sped. The Delhi Police are conducting checks on vehicles in the city under the drink and drive campaign. Video: Traffic Cop Dragged on Car’s Bonnet For Over 1 Kilometre in Maharashtra’s Palghar.

Traffic Cops Pushed Away by Fleeing Driver:

#WATCH | Delhi Police conduct checking on vehicles in Connaught Place under the drink & drive campaign. Traffic police try to stop a vehicle and the vehicle pushes the policemen and moves ahead pic.twitter.com/smjemNE6qt — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

