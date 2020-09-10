Mumbai, September 10: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar tests positive for coronavirus, says she is asymptomatic. She took to Twitter to share the information. Pednekar said her rapid antigen test came positive, but she is asymptomatic.

"As I don't have any symptoms I have home quarantined myself as per the doctors' advice," she informed in a tweet. She further appealed to the people, who came in her contact, to take necessary precautions. India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 44.65 Lakh With Highest Single-Day Spike of 95,735 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours.

Kishori Pednekar Tests Positive For COVID-19:

Mumbai continues to be the worst affected state in the coronavirus pandemic with the highest number of cases and the maximum. India recorded the biggest single-day spike of 95,735 new COVID-19 cases and 1,172 deaths in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus tally in the country jumped to 44,65. The death toll has jumped to 75,062, according to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare numbers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).