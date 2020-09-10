New Delhi, September 10: India recorded the biggest single-day spike of 95,735 new COVID-19 cases and 1,172 deaths in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus tally in the country jumped to 44,65,864 including 919018 active cases. The number of cured, discharged and migrated have, on the other hand, improved to 34,71,784. The death toll has jumped to 75,062, according to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare numbers.

The total number of samples tested by the Indian Council of Medical Research up to September 9 is 5,29,34, 433 including 11, 29,756 samples tested on Wednesday. Maharashtra continued to be the worst affected state in the coronavirus pandemic in the country. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Trial 'Voluntarily Paused' After Unexplained Illness in Volunteer.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported a single-day highest spike of 23,816 new coronavirus cases, which took its tally to 9,67,349, a health department official informed. India has climbed to the second spot in the list of countries that are badly affected by the pandemic. US tops the list with a total of 6,549,475 cases and a death toll of 195,239, according to the Worldometers number.

