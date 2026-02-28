Mumbai, February 28: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday clarified the controversy surrounding the watch she was seen wearing, stating that she is not interested in brands and that her focus remains on serving the people of Mumbai. Speaking to reporters, Tawde addressed that the watch was a simple birthday gift from her children and that she was unaware of its brand until recently.

"I'm not interested in any brand--whether it's a watch, a saree, or any decorative item. I only know one thing: I want to serve the Mumbaikars. This is a very simple watch. My children gifted it to me on my birthday. I didn't even know what company it was from," Tawde said. She further explained that she later asked her daughter about the brand, who informed her that it was a Michael Kors watch worth around Rs 15,000-16,000. Mumbai Mayor Election 2026: Who Is Ritu Tawde? Meet the BJP’s Nominee for the Post of Mumbai Mayor.

"I asked my daughter about the brand of the watch, she told me it is a watch of the brand Michael Kors, but it's just a Rs 15-16-thousand-rupee watch. So I don't know what brand you've been talking about since yesterday," she added. The Mayor reiterated that she does not attach importance to branded items and remains committed to her responsibilities and public service. Her remarks came amid discussions and speculation on social media regarding the watch she was wearing. "Will Work as Sevak, Not Mayor': Ritu Tawde to Take Charge as Mumbai Mayor on February 11.

Mayor Ritu Tawde Clarifies Rolex Row

Earlier the mayor chaired a joint meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will to discuss allegations of fake birth certificates being issued to Bangladeshis and others. The meeting was convened at the request of former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya. Concerned police officials and officers from the registration department were present, while Somaiya also attended the meeting. On February 11, Ritu Tawde was elected Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in an uncontested election. Sanjay Ghadi was elected as Deputy Mayor unopposed. Tawde, a senior BJP corporator represents Ward 132 (N-Ward, Ghatkopar) in the Municipality.