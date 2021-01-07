Kozhikode, January 7: Former minister and Congress leader KK Ramachandran died at the age of 78 in the wee hours of Thursday due to cardiac arrest.

He was the food and civil supplies minister in the A K Antony government during 1995-96 and health minister in the Oomman Chandy cabinet in 2004. He also represented Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta constituencies three times each. M Kamalam, Senior Congress Leader in Kerala, Dies at 94.

KK Ramachandran, Congress Leader & Former Kerala Minister Dies at 78:

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala condoled the death of the former minister.

