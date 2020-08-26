New Delhi, August 26: Kokilaben's 'Rasoda Mein Kaun Tha' has become a topic of national interest. The popular meme has taken over TV debates in India after Sambit Patra on live television explained how ‘Rahul is Rashi’ from the popular meme, ‘Rasode mein kaun hai’.

While taking a dig at the ongoing leadership crisis in Congress, Patra explained how it was nothing less than soap operas running on television these days and then went on to sing the ‘Kokilaben rap’, leaving the anchor in state of shock.

Over the weekend, Kokilaben went viral on social media, nearly three years after the popular serial 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' ended on Star Plus. BJP, Congress and AAP have been taking a dig at each other. AAP tweeted saying that a time when the coronavirus numbers have crossed the 31-lakh mark and several people have gone jobless, BJP-Congress are busy with 'Rasode mein kaun tha?'

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also hit back at Sambit Patra for his attack on Rahul Gandhi:

Watch the brilliant reply by @Pawankhera ji to Sambit Patra. 🔥🔥Pawan khera ji 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PgrKp39fu3 — Aaron Mathew (@AaronMathewINC) August 25, 2020

Here's what AAP tweeted:

- Coronavirus cases in India crosses 31-lakh mark.

-18.9 million people have lost their salaried jobs due to Covid crisis.

And BJP-Congress busy with "Rasode mein kaun tha?" pic.twitter.com/GvvnYxkNMR

— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 25, 2020

Watching the viral meme become a part of the news channel debate was something beyond the comprehension of netizens.

Last week, a music producer called Yashraj Mukhate, a singer-producer from Aurangabad recently converted a small scene from the show featuring Kokilaben and made it into a hilarious music video. He gave an interesting twist to a conversation between Kokilaben Modi, her daughter-in-law Gopi Bahu and her sister-in-law Rashi.

