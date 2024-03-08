Jaipur, March 8: Another JEE aspirant committed suicide in Kota by consuming celphos poison at his paying guest accommodation on Friday. Officials said that a suicide note was found in his room. “Papa, I can't handle it. And I will not be able to pass JEE,” his suicide note reads.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek Singh (16), a resident of Bhagalpur, Bihar. He was preparing for JEE in Kota for the last year. DSP Dharamveer Singh said that Abhishek has been living in a paying guest accommodation in Vigyan Nagar area for the last one month. Rajasthan: Several Children Electrocuted During Maha Shivaratri Procession in Kota (Watch Video).

He said that his family members have been informed and the investigation has been taken up. The police officials added that Abhishek had also skipped two exams scheduled at his coaching on January 29 and February 19. So far, six students have committed suicide in Kota this year.

