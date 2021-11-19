Kerala, November 19: KR Vijayan, owner of 'Sree Balaji Coffee House', who traveled the world with his wife Mohana, has passed away at the age of 71. Vijayan passed away on Friday morning following a heart attack. The couple had just returned from their last trip to Russia in October this year.

KR Vijayan and his wife Mohana started 'Sree Balaji Coffee House' in Kochi 27 years ago. As their business began to prosper, they started keeping aside some amount of earnings from the coffee shop to fulfill their desire of traveling to foreign countries. The couple went on their first foreign trip to Israel in 2007. Since then they have traveled to 26 countries including Russia, the United States, Brazil, Israel, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, etc. The couple visited Russia in October 2021. Kerala: Elderly Couple Who Runs Coffee Shop in Kochi Chooses Russia for 26th Foreign Trip.

RIP Sir... KR Vijayan, the owner of 'Sree Balaji Coffee House' in Kochi, who along with his wife Mohana traveled the world with their small income, passed away. He was 71. The couple had recently visited Russia, their 26th country. pic.twitter.com/qwhT66VVBu — Bobins Abraham Vayalil (@BobinsAbraham) November 19, 2021

The couple was planning a trip to Japan. They traveled with travel agencies to help them as they have a basic understanding of English. KR Vijayan aka Balaji is survived by his wife Mohana, their daughters, and Sons-in laws and grandchildren.

