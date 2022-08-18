The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has wished the people on the eve of Janmashtami. Following is the full text of his message -

“I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

Janmashtami, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, is of great spiritual significance for the devout. It reaffirms our faith in the victory of ‘Dharma’ (righteousness) over ‘Adharma’ (evil). Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Greetings: HD Images, Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages and Festive Wishes To Send to Friends and Family on Gokulashtami.

Shri Krishna is the epitome of divine love, supreme beauty and eternal happiness (Ananda). His timeless teachings in the Bhagavad Gita have been a great source of inspiration for humanity. May this Janmashtami bring peace, harmony and happiness in our lives.”

