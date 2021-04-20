Nagpur, April 20: Pinky Verma, infamously known as "Lady Don", was killed in Nagpur's Tandapeth area on Monday evening. According to reports, two assailants attacked "Lady Don" Pinky Verma in broad daylight and stabbed her to death. The 25-year-old deceased was a resident of Tandapeth in Nagpur. The murder took place four days after Pinky had a spat with two men. Nagpur Murder: Gambling Den Operator Kishore Alias Balya Binekar Stabbed to Death.

Pinky had a heated argument with two men on April 16, a report by Nagpur Today said. The duo had allegedly threatened to kill her during the verbal spat. On Monday when Pinky came out of her residence, where she was living with one of her friends, the two accused attacked her with sharp weapons. She was stabbed multiple times in the stomach and died on the spot. Nagpur: Man Booked After Wife Commits Suicide.

As soon as Pinky collapsed, the assailants fled the scene. The murder was also captured by the CCTV cameras. According to Police Inspector Kishor Nagrale, a case has been registered at the Pachpaoli police station in connection with the murder of Pinky. The assailants have been identified, but they remain at large, said the cop. "We have launched hunt for the duo," he added.

Speaking to TOI, sources said that Pinky was a "social worker" who had close links with both several goons and police personnel. The motive behind her murder remained unknown. DCP (Zone III) Lohit Matani visited the crime scene and the further investigation was underway.

