Nagpur, Sep 26 (PTI) An operator of a gambling den was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in broad daylight in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at around 4 pm, when five unidentified men attacked Kishore alias Balya Binekar with sharp weapons after his car stopped at a traffic signal, killing him on the spot, said Vanita Sahu, deputy commissioner of police zone 2.

A resident of Shanti Nagar, the victim ran a gambling den and had been booked under the Arms Act earlier, she said.

A case will be registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the official added.

