Banda, February 7: A major accident occurred during a road-widening drive in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, triggering panic among locals. The incident took place in the Baberu tehsil area when a three-storey house suddenly collapsed onto a Poclain machine during an encroachment removal operation. The operator of the machine was trapped under the debris and suffered serious injuries.

Police acted swiftly after the collapse, rescuing the injured driver from the rubble and rushing him to a nearby hospital in a police vehicle. His condition is reported to be serious but stable. Fortunately, the building had been vacated earlier, preventing loss of life and averting a much bigger tragedy. Faridabad Building Collapse: 3-Storey Under-Construction Building Collapses in Haryana's Harfla Area (Watch Video).

A live video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the moment the building crumbled within seconds, leaving bystanders terrified. The footage has sparked outrage, with residents alleging that the operation was carried out without adequate safety measures. Vasai Building Collapse: Rear Part of Four-Storey Ramabai Apartment Building Collapses in Palghar, 11 People Admitted to Hospitals as Rescue Operation Continues.

Locals claimed that no ambulance or medical team was present at the site and that officials conducted the demolition without proper safety gear. Serious allegations have also been levelled against the tehsil administration and Public Works Department, with residents accusing authorities of arbitrary action, bias, and violating demolition norms by marking houses without following due process.

