Jaipur, December 31: After being thought to be near a college here for almost a month, a leopard strayed into a residential colony in Rajasthan's Alwar on Tuesday but was rescued after three hours of operation, officials said on Tuesday.

The wild cat was seen coming out of RR College earlier and reached Khandana Mohalla creating panic among people who called the forest officials.

Officials said the leopard did not attack anyone. Its movement was around the RR college campus for the last one month, forest ranger Shankar Singh Shekhawat said.

He said that on December 29 night, the pugmarks of the leopard were found near the staff room of the college. On Tuesday morning, the leopard came out of the college campus and was seen in the Company Bagh area, one and a half km away, where it was tranquilised and taken away.