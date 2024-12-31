A leopard was spotted trying to cross the road near the forest in Dilawarpur Mandal, Nirmal district, at 1:13 AM today, causing panic among motorists travelling along the National Highway between Nirmal and Bhainsa. The incident was recorded by police officers on patrol, who were monitoring the area at the time. As the leopard appeared on the road, it startled the passing vehicles, creating a tense moment for those on the highway. Authorities are now urging the public to be cautious while travelling in the region and to report any further sightings of wildlife. Leopard Spotting in Telangana: Big Cat Spotted Crossing Road on Srisailam-Hyderabad Highway As Passenger Travelling in Car Records Leopard's Sighting, Video Goes Viral.

Motorists Panic as Big Cat Crosses Road in Nirmal District

A #Leopard was spotted, trying to cross the road near the forest in #Dilawarpur mandal of #Nirmal dist, at 1.13 am Today, triggering panic among motorists. Police recorded the moment in their phone, while patrolling on the National Highway between Nirmal-Bhainsa.#Telangana pic.twitter.com/beGhJH8Hhb — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 31, 2024

