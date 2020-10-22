Thane, October 22: One person has been killed while as many as 26 people have been injured in Maharashtra's Thane area on Thursday. According to a report by ANI, 22 more people were injured due to the lightning incident that was reported in rural Thane. With this, the total number of injured people rose to 26. Thane and its surrounding areas had been witnessed heavy rainfall for a couple of hours since Wednesday evening. The heavy downpour led to thunder and lightning in the rural areas.

According to a report by PTI, a 15-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning in the coastal town of Uttan in Thane district on Wednesday, police said. Reports inform that the boy was playing on the beach when lightning struck, killing him on the spot, the station house officer of Uttan police station said. Lightning Strikes in UP's Chitrakoot; 3 Children Dead.

Here's the tweet:

#UPDATE: 22 more people have been injured in lightning strike incident in rural Thane, taking the total number of injured to 26. #Maharashtra https://t.co/mw1FuMWX7i — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020

In the last week, parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Mumbai and Solapur, experienced heavy showers at a time when the southwest monsoon is generally in the retreating mode. Reports inform that more than 8,000 people were moved to safer places in rain-hit Solapur district of Maharashtra, while three persons drowned in a swollen stream in Pune and another is missing even as heavy downpour caused water-logging in low-lying areas of Mumbai.

