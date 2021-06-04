Chennai, June 4: A lion has died of suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) infection at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, Tamil Nadu. There are conflicting reports about the deceased lion's gender. Reports also said nine other lions at the zoo have tested positive for COVID-19. The lions were diagnosed with COVID-19 after their samples were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal. Hyderabad: Eight Asiatic Lions Infected With COVID-19 at Nehru Zoological Park.

One of the lions in the zoo had been experiencing health issues. Veterinarians suspected it to be coronavirus infection and sent samples of all lions to the designated laboratory in Bhopal, according to a report by The Hindu. The sick lion died and the results came in as positive for COVID-19. However, the authorities were examining the actual cause of the animal's death. COVID-19 Vaccine for Animals: Russia Begins Vaccinating Pets Against Coronavirus With Carnivac-Cov Vaccine.

"It could also be a false positive, and the animal could have died due to co-morbidities. We have no sent a second sample to the Institute," a zoo official was quoted as saying. According to another report, the zoo managers were in touch with the authorities at Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad, where eight Asiatic lions tested COVID-19 positive last month, regarding treatment protocol.

The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases was also guiding the Vandalur zoo officials about the COVID-19 treatment for lions. The zoo had been shut since the Tamil Nadu government imposed lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

