Liquor Home Delivery Allowed in Odisha From May 24, 50% Special COVID Fee Imposed

Liquor | Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Bhubneshwar, May 23: The Odisha government on Thursday allowed the home delivery of alcohol by existing 'ON' and 'OFF' shop licensees of IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) and beer in areas other than COVID-19 containment zones with effect from Sunday, May 24. Though the state government has permitted home delivery, the sale of liquor over-the-counter will not be allowed. Home Delivery of Liquor: Swiggy, Zomato Begin Doorstep Delivery of Alcohol in Jharkhand During Lockdown.

The government also introduced "special COVID fee" and hiked "maximum retail prices of foreign liquor and beer by 50% of the MRPs prevailing last year (2019-20)," excise department order said. Liquor Home Delivery Allowed in Mumbai Except in Containment Zones, Over-the-Counter Sale Not Allowed, E-Commerce Platforms Can Be Utilised by Shops to Deliver Liquor to Customers.

According to Odisha excise department, home delivery of liquor can be taken up directly by the retail or through food aggregators, delivery service providers, standard technology platforms etc acting as retail aggregators.

As of Saturday morning update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha has reached 1189. Till now, 436 individuals have been cured or discharged in the state, while seven deaths have been reported.