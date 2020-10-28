New Delhi, October 28: Polling for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020 is underway. Of 243 assembly seats in Bihar, 71 is going to polls in the first phase. Polling for the second and third phase will be held on November 3 and November 7 respectively. The results will be announced on November 10. Catch live updates on the Bihar assembly elections, global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and other breaking news here. How to Vote Using EVM and VVPAT in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020? Know All About Electronic Voting Machine and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 44 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 11,70,000, according to the Worlometers. As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 44,235,263, while the death toll surged to 1,171,288. A total of 32,443,372 people have recovered from coronavirus so far around the world. The United States is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths.

The central government has extended the date for making payment without additional amount under "Vivad se Vishwas" scheme to March 31, 2021, in order to provide relief to the taxpayers who are interested in settling disputes. The earlier date for settling disputes, without an additional amount, was December 31, 2020.