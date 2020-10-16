Mumbai, October 16: The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) on Thursday announced that it has temporarily suspended news channels' ratings for a period of three months. The statement by the rating agency comes close on heels amid a controversy surrounding its viewership data for TV news channels.

A woman can stay in her husband's family home even if she is estranged from him, the Supreme Court said on Thursday, overruling its earlier decision to the contrary. Nine people were arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal betting on cricket matches being played at IPL, in Kanadiya. Police said, "Rs 5 lakhs cash and 15 mobiles were seized from them."

Heavy rains and flash floods in Telangana have claimed 50 lives, including 11 in Hyderabad, the government said on Thursday. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the families of the deceased.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign called 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' to tackle air pollution. The campaign was launched keeping in mind the dip in the air quality. He said that there are one crore vehicles registered in Delhi. He said, "According to experts, even if 10 lakh vehicles turn off ignition at traffic signals, then 1.5 tonnes of PM10 will reduce in a year."

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.