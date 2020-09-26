New Delhi, September 26: The global number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have reached 32,758,341, according to figures from the worldometers on Saturday morning. Of the total cases, 24,171,877 are recoveries, while 9,93,413 have succumbed to coronavirus. The United States is the worst-hit country by the pandemic, followed by India and Brazil. Catch live updates on the global COVID-19 outbreak and other breaking news here. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

Farmers in Punjab are continuing their protest against the recently-passed farm bills. Farmers belonging to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued their "rail roko" protest in Amritsar, alleging that the Centre is opening up the farm sector to the corporate houses and pushing the small and marginal farmers on the brink of extinction.

Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, India promptly responded to Khan's comments and requested the United Nations for the floor to exercise Right to Reply in response to Pakistan's statements. Indian delegate Mijito Vinito, who had earlier walked out of the hall when Imran Khan's pre-recorded statement was played, presented India's stand. Pakistan Human Rights Commission Hits Out at Establishment Over FIA Crackdown on 49 Journalists.

In a strongly-worded reply, India said, "The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. The rules and legislation brought in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are strictly internal affairs of India."