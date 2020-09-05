New Delhi, September 5: US President Donald Trump appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that PM Modi is a great leader'. "Prime Minister Modi is a friend of mine and he is doing a very good job. It's nothing easy but he is doing a very good job. You have got a great leader and you have got a great person," he told reporters at a media briefing. Speaking about the Howdy Modi event in Huston, he appreciated PM Modi adding that "he couldn't have been more generous". Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

The ICG & Sri Lankan ships and aircraft along with tug ALP Winger after consolidated efforts successfully towed MT New Diamond more than 35 nautical miles away from Sri Lanka coast to safe waters. The Indian Coast Guard stated that fire fighting continued and fire now reduced while no oil slick was reported.

In Jammu and Kashmir, community classes are being organised by teachers of various schools in Poonch as schools remain closed due to COVID-19. A teacher says, "We're doing this since last 3 months to minimize the loss of students. We've got a good response from students."