Mumbai, February 16: The Gujarat Government on Monday extended the night curfew in four metropolitan cities in the state till the end of this month as a preventive measure against COVID-19 outbreak.

Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot will remain under curfew between 11 PM to 6 AM till February 28, as per an order released by the state government on Monday.

The death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst rose to 54 on Monday after three more bodies recovered from the Tapovan tunnel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate key projects of the oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu on February 17 via video conferencing.

Palestinians accuse Israel of preventing COVID-19 vaccine transfer to Gaza. Maharashtra: Five killed and at least five injured in a collision between multiple vehicles on Mumbai - Pune Expressway near Khopoli last night. The injured were taken to a hospital.

