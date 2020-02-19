BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav: 'Namaste Trump' in Ahmedabad will be a grand event. People-to-people contact has always been an important part of India-US relations and making the event a part of US President Donald Trump's visit is a reflection of that. US President Donald Trump in Washington: We can have a trade deal with India, but I am really saving the big deal for later, maybe before elections. But we will have a very big deal with India. The 3 terrorists killed in encounter in an operation by the Army, CRPF and J&K Police in Tral of Pulwama district., have been identified as Jangeer Rafiq Wani, Raja Umar Maqbool Bhat&Uzair Amin Bhat. All 3 terrorists belong to the terror outfit 'Ansar Ghazwa ul Hind'. Delhi High Court to hear today a petition seeking Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country. Centre's reply has been sought on the matter.

Mumbai, February 19: Today is Shiv Jayanti, a day that is celebrated on February 19 every year to mark the birth anniversary of the Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. February 19 also marks the 105th death anniversary of a great leader and social reformer Gopal Krishna Gokhale.

China virus death toll surges to 2,000, according to the government: AFP news agency has quoted. In a tragic incident, the body of the 19-year-old girl who fell into an open drain at Adarsh Nagar in Andheri West was recovered and sent for postmortem.

Ahead of Donald Trump's India visit, all preparations were being done to give the US President a grand welcome. The walls opposite Motera Stadium were painted with images and slogans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with police in Tral. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.