Delhi Violence: Security Personnel Deployed in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri

New Delhi, February 26: Northeast Delhi is seeing violent communal clashes over the new citizenship law, with the death toll rising to 13. The Police struggled to check the agitators who ran amok on streets, pelting stones, thrashing people and burning and looting shops. Locations including Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Maujpur, Gokulpuri, Jaffrabad and Kardampuri saw overnight incidents.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated the Kashmir mediation pitch while addressing the media on the second day of his two-day India visit. While stressing that the Kashmir issue is to be largely settled under a bilateral framework between India and Pakistan, Trump said that he is there to help in "whatever way I could" to diffuse the tensions between the New Delhi and Islamabad.

Exactly a year back on February 26, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out blows on the training camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a terror outfit, in Pakistan’s Balakot area to avenge the February 14, 2019, Pulwama attack, which claimed lives of 40 CRPF jawans. In the early morning hours of February 26, 2019, 12 Mirage 2000 jets dropped 1,000-kg bombs on the terror camps.