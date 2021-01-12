Mumbai, January 12: Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik was seriously injured after the vehicle he was travelling in met with an accident on Monday. While Shripad Naik survived the accident, his wife, Vijaya Naik, and his personal secretary, Deepak, died in the accident.

For the first time ever, the Budget will be paperless this year. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry has decided not to print copies of the Budget 2021. The Budget will be typed and available for all as a soft copy, online:

The world's largest vaccination programme against coronavirus (COVID-19) will start in India from January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected to occur in Tamil Nadu today. No heavy rainfall warning for the state from 14th January onwards said IMD.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.