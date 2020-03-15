In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, as a precautionary measure to contain and control the spread of the disease, the travel and registration for Sri Kartarpur Sahib through the corridor is temporarily suspended from 12 am March 16, 2020, till further orders. Begona Gomez, wife of Spanish Prime minister Pedro Sanchez, has tested positive for coronavirus, the prime minister’s office said, adding that the couple was doing fine. Congress MLAs lodged in a resort in Jaipur has left for Bhopal this morning after Madhya Governor Lalji Tandon directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a trust vote in the Assembly soon after his (governor) address on March 16. Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs who were lodged in a resort in Jaipur, left for Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has directed that a floor test be held in the assembly tomorrow pic.twitter.com/oFeuhwWOHk— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

New Delhi, March 15: All eyes will be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will join the leaders of South Asian Association Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries through a video conference call and chalk out a strategy to fight the coronavirus outbreak. According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, all SAARC members have accepted PM Narendra Modi's proposal and will participate in the video conference at 5 pm today.

A lot of political developments are expected to take place in Madhya Pradesh where Governor Lalji Tandon has asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a trust vote in the Assembly soon after his (governor) address on March 16. Following the Governor's direction on the floor test, the Congress started shifting its legislators to Bhopal from a resort in Jaipur where they were lodged to prevent poaching. The Congress government has been in deep crisis after 22 party MLAs resigned post-Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit.

Telangana reported a fresh case of novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to two. As a precautionary measure, the KCR government announced closure of all educational institutions till March 31, to prevent the spread of the pandemic. According to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, a person, who travelled to Italy, tested positive for the virus. The patient has been admitted to the state-run Gandhi hospital.