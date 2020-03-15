Telangana Reports 2nd Case of COVID-19; All Educational Institutions Closed Till Mar 31

Hyderabad, Mar 14 (PTI) Telangana reported a fresh case of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to two, with the government announcing a number of measures, including closure of all educational institutions till March 31, to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

A person, who travelled to Italy, tested positive for the virus. The patient has been admitted to the state-run Gandhi hospital, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao told the Assembly.

The samples of two others, who are suspected to be suffering from COVID-19, have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, Rao said.

The state cabinet met on Saturday evening to discuss the measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the deadly disease in the state.

Rao announced preventive measures on Saturday night after the meeting of the state cabinet, adding that they were in nature and there was no to panic.

Talking about the situation in Telangana, he said one person, who tested positive, recovered and got discharged from hospital; while another person is undergoing treatment after testing positive.

"It's not an alarming situation," he said.

According to an release on the preventive measures, the government has decided to close all types of educational institutions (from primary school to university), coaching centres and summer camps till March 31.

Board exams will be held as per schedule, it said.

The note advised that marriages and other functions, which have already been decided, be organised amid family members with attendance advised to be below 200, it said.

Owners of marriage halls should not allow the halls to be booked for weddings, which are scheduled post March 31, Rao said.

For a week, permissions would not be given for public meetings, seminars, workshops, celebrations, rallies, exhibitions, trade fairs and cultural events. Cinema halls, bars, pubs and clubs with memberships would remain closed for a week, it said.

Indoor and outdoor sports stadiums, swimming pools, gyms, gymnasiums, zoo parks, amusement parks and museums would be closed for a week. All types of sports events are cancelled for a week, it added.

The state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses and Hyderabad Metro rail would run normally. Sanitation works would be carried out continuously in buses and trains, according to the release.

The Medical and Health Department has taken up surveillance in the international airport in Hyderabad, it said.

1,020 beds were ready for use to deal with COVID-19 cases and 321 beds in ICUs are set up and 240 ventilators are ready for use, the statement said.

A special fund of Rs 500 crore has been set up ad it would be at the disposal of the chief secretary, it said.

A special task force, comprising officials of health, municipal, panchayati raj and police has been put in place as part of measures to deal with the COVID-19 situation, it said.

The state government has decided to take tough action if information is spread in social media without confirming it from the government , it added.

Media should also put out confirmed news, Rao said.

A 24-year-old software professional, who was the first COVID-19 patient in the state, was discharged on Friday night following his recovery.

He had a travel history to Dubai in February. PTI

