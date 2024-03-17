Mumbai, March 17: The Lok Sabha polls 2024 will be held from April 19 in seven phases across the country, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced here in the national capital on Saturday, March 16. The last phase of voting will be held on June 1, the CEC said. Kumar said the results of Lok Sabha Polls 2024 will be declared on June 4, the day of counting votes.

In his first reaction to the announcement of the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in the preparations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Nausena Bhawan, the newly constructed headquarters of the Indian Navy, located at Delhi Cantonment on Friday. This is the Navy's first independent headquarters in Delhi.

The 6,700-kilometer Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, ended in Mumbai's Dadar on Saturday. His sister, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, joined the yatra as it made its way to Dharavi. The yatra, which commenced on January 14, covered 16 states and 110 districts along its course.

The Indian Navy, after a painstaking 40-hour-long operation, successfully rescued the 17 crew members of a Maltese-flagged merchant vessel on Saturday. A Marshall Islands-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker reported two explosions near the ship as it travelled off the coast of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, the third merchant vessel attack of the past 48 hours.

Israel approved a potential assault on the Gaza city of Rafah while also keeping ceasefire hopes alive with plans to send another delegation to Qatar for talks on a possible hostage deal with the Islamist militant group Hamas.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un publicly rode in a car given to him by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, state media reported. This was "clear proof" of the strengthening friendship between the two countries. Since Kim met Putin in Russia in September, Pyongyang and Moscow have forged closer ties and vowed to deepen military relations.

