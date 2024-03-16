Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, formerly Twitter, after the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates on Saturday, March 16. "The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar," PM Modi wrote in his X post. The Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, and the results will be announced on June 4. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: EC Announces Schedule for General Elections, Check Polling and Result Dates.

'Festival of Democracy Is Here'

The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)