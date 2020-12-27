New Delhi, December 27: The farmer unions on Saturday agreed to hold talks with the government on December 29 at 11 am to end deadlock over the three farm laws, which were enacted in September this year. The development came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a financial aid of Rs 18,000 crore to over nine crore farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme.

The decision was taken by the joint front of around 40 farmers unions after a meeting. It will be the sixth round of talks.

The dates of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams 2021 will be announced on Thursday, December 31, announced Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. The dates will be revealed in a virtual address at 6 pm in the evening.

The personnel of Delhi Police would be among the firsts to get COVID-19 vaccine shots, officials in-charge of the immunisation programme were reported as saying on Saturday. The cops serving in the national capital have been asked to update their mobile numbers in the internal data storage.

In some major happening which are to take place today are –

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation in his monthly Radio programme – “Mann ki Baat”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Manipur to inaugurate several development projects in the state.

