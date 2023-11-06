Mumbai, November 6: Three individuals, including two women, have been taken into custody by the Mumbai police on suspicion of participating in live porn shows via a smartphone application. The police said that they have filed a complaint in this matter against the owner of the app.

The Versova police claimed to have acquired credible information on the Pihu App, also known as Pihu Official App, a smartphone application available on the Google Play Store that charges customers between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 10,000 for viewing live sex. Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Nine Girls Rescued From High-Profile Prostitution Racket Operating Under Guise of Spa.

Here's How Police Busted the Racket

The Versova police reportedly stormed into a flat in a building in Four Bungalow, Versova, early on Sunday, November 5, after confirming the information and receiving approval from a high officials. Following this, the three people operating the aforementioned app—Tanisa Rajesh Kanojia, 20, Rudra Narayan Raut, 27, and Tamanna Arif Khan, 34—were taken into custody from their home.

According to an officer, the three have been charged with violating pertinent parts of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for engaging in obscenity using computer equipment, selling pornographic materials to minors, and engaging in obscene conduct.

Previously, in a raid on a spa, police in Mumbai's Andheri district uncovered a high-profile prostitution ring. Seven women from the Northeastern region were rescued from the spa. Of the seven, two were from Mizoram, one from Meghalaya, and four were from Manipur. Sex Racket Busted by Cyberabad Police, Over 14,000 Victims Rescued.

In addition, two more girls—one from Lucknow and the other from Kolkata—were also saved from the spa. The manager of the spa has been taken into custody, while the owner has fled. The proprietor of the spa is the target of a manhunt. Police believe the scam may involve a large number of well-known individuals.

