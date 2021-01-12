Srinagar, January 12: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in Jammu and Kashmir were seen celebrating the festival of Lohri at the CRPF camp in Jammu on Tuesday. The jawans were seen dancing and enjoying themselves around a bonfire in cold weather conditions. The CRPF jawans, all in their uniforms, are seen dancing on a Punjabi song. Some of them also performed 'bhangda' and also did some Punjabi dance steps. As the festival is around the corner, people are gearing up to lit the bonfire, whirl around it singing Punjabi folk songs. Lohri 2021 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance and Celebrations of This Winter Harvest Festival.

The festival of Lohri is associated directly with the sun, earth and fire. It is mostly celebrated in north India, marking the beginning of the spring season. This year, Lohri will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Bonfires are a special characteristic of the festival. The festival is one of the most commonly celebrated festivals in India with traditional folk songs, dance and food.

Watch Video: CRPF Jawans Celebrate Lohri 2021

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) jawans celebrate #Lohri at CRPF camp in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/iCxLD3Q2sg — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

Like Hindu festival Makara Sankranti, Lohri is a harvest festival is celebrated one day before Sankranti. The festival brings out Punjab's rich traditions of agricultural prosperity. The festival is linked to the Bikrami calendar and is celebrated the day before the festival of Maghi celebrated in India as Makar Sankranti.