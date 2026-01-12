New Delhi, January 12: Lohri, the vibrant harvest festival predominantly celebrated in Northern India, particularly Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, is set to bring warmth and festivity in 2026. Marking the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days, the festival is a joyous occasion for communities to gather, light bonfires, and offer prayers for a bountiful harvest. As preparations begin, understanding the precise date, auspicious timings, and the rich history behind this cultural cornerstone is essential for devotees and observers alike.

Lohri 2026: Date and Shubh Muhurat Timings

In 2026, Lohri will be celebrated on Tuesday, 13 January. The festival's timing is traditionally linked to the solar calendar, falling a day before Makar Sankranti. The auspicious Shubh Muhurat or propitious time for the Lohri bonfire and rituals is crucial for those observing the traditions. While specific timings can vary slightly based on regional calendars, the evening hours of January 13th are generally considered ideal for lighting the bonfire and commencing the festivities. The Lohri Sankranti Muhurat for 2026 is around 03:13 PM on January 14, 2026, according to Drik Panchang.

Historical Roots and Cultural Significance of Lohri Festival

The history of Lohri is deeply intertwined with agricultural cycles and ancient traditions. It is believed to have originated as a winter harvest festival, celebrating the ripening of rabi crops. The term "Lohri" itself is thought to have several derivations, including connections to "loh" (the warmth of fire) or "tilohri" (a combination of 'til' or sesame and 'rorhi' or jaggery). The festival holds particular significance for farmers, symbolising gratitude for nature's bounty and invoking blessings for future prosperity. It is also a significant cultural event for newlyweds and new mothers, who are often central to the celebrations, receiving blessings and gifts.

Lohri Celebrations and Traditions

Lohri celebrations are characterised by several distinct traditions. The lighting of a grand bonfire is central to the festivities, around which people gather to sing traditional folk songs, dance to the beats of the dhol, and offer prayers. Offerings of popcorn, peanuts, sesame seeds (til), jaggery (gachak), and mustard greens (sarson ka saag) are thrown into the fire, symbolising the offering of the first harvest to the gods of fire and sun. Children often go door-to-door singing traditional Lohri songs and collecting treats. The evening culminates in a communal feast, reinforcing community bonds and shared joy.

Lohri 2026 continues a centuries-old tradition of warmth, community, and gratitude. Beyond its religious and agricultural roots, the festival serves as a vital cultural touchstone, bringing families and communities together to celebrate the end of winter and the promise of new beginnings. As bonfires illuminate the night sky on January 13th, the spirit of Lohri will once again foster unity and hope across Northern India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Drik Panchang), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).