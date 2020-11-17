Bhopal, November 17: The Madhya Pradesh government will soon bring a law against "Love Jihad". The state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in MP would soon bring a law to counter "Love Jihad". 'Love Jihad' Menace to be Curbed, UP Govt Bringing Strict New Law, Says Yogi Adityanath With 'Ram Naam Satya' Warning.

"Cases will be registered under non-bailable sections...The collaborator will also be the culprit like the main accused," reported NDTV quoting the MP Home Minister as saying. He added that that for voluntary conversion for marriage it would be mandatory to apply to the collector a month in advance.

Statement by Narottam Mishra:

Making preparations to introduce Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020 in Assembly. It'll provide for 5 yrs of rigorous imprisonment. We're also proposing that such crimes be declared a cognizable & non-bailable offence: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra on 'Love Jihad' pic.twitter.com/N4NA7Js8Ai — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020

According to Narottam Mishra, the bill would be tabled in the next assembly session. The state government is mulling over a provision of five years of imprisonment. The development came days after Karnataka and Haryana governments said that they were considering to bring law against love Jihad. 'Ram Naam Satya' Journey: Inter-Faith Couples Worried Over Yogi Adityanath's 'Love Jihad' Remark.

Earlier this month, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said that the state had always considered Love Jihad as a matter of concern. Yediyurappa added, "I agree with my party colleagues that we need a law to ban religious conversions for the sake marriage." The CM stressed that he had spoken to the concerned officials and experts over this issue (Love Jihad) in the state.