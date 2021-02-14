Bhopal, February 14: Fuel prices in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal hiked for the third consecutive day. Petrol prices in Bhopal increased by 30 paise on Sunday. Petrol is now being sold at Rs s 96.69 per litre in the Madhya Pradesh's capital. Diesel prices in Bhopal also increased by 34 paise on February 14. The diesel price has gone up to Rs 87.20 per litre. Locals are demanding that the government should control inflation.

One of the residents told news agency ANI, "The government should control inflation. The continuous hike in fuel prices is affecting the common man." The price of premium petrol, however, decreased. It is now being sold at Rs 99.82. On Saturday, the price of premium petrol in Bhopal shot over Rs 100 Rs 99.73. The cost of the fuel in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh was recorded at Rs 100.04. Petrol Price in Bhopal: Premium Petrol Out after Hitting Century, Pumps in MP Capital Stop Selling It After Rates Cross Rs 100 Mark.

Fuel prices in Bhopal:

Due to the three-digit price of the premium petrol, it was not being displayed by the old machines at stations, leading the vendors to halt its sales to the customers. Fuel prices in the MP have been fluctuating regularly since the "dynamic fuel pricing" system was introduced in 2017.

Oil marketing companies continued to hike fuel prices with both petrol and diesel prices rising across the four metros. In Mumbai, petrol crossed the Rs 95 per litre mark on Sunday. It was priced at Rs 95.21 per litre, against Rs 94.93 on Saturday. In the national capital, petrol is well on its course to reach Rs 90 per litre mark. On Sunday, it was sold for Rs 88.73 per litre, 29 paise higher than the previous level of Rs 88.44 a litre.

