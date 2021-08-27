Lucknow, Aug 27: In an attempt to set a new record in vaccination, the Lucknow district health department has decided to administer 83,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the state capital on Friday.

The drive aims to give highest number of doses in a single day in UP which would be the biggest Covid inoculation drive in a day since the start of mass vaccination drive in January. ZyCoV-D COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Zydus Cadila's Coronavirus Vaccine Likely to Be Available From First Week of October.

On August 16, 80,412 doses had been given.

According to the district Immunization Officer (DIO) Dr M.K. Singh, the drive will be carried out at 116 vaccination centres, including 65 special camps, to be set up in apartments, residential colonies, government and private offices, schools and colleges, markets and places of worship.

The special camps are being set up on the demand of the local population and will be managed by the host–resident welfare association or the staff of the institution.

People of all age groups will get walk-in vaccination through on-the-spot registration in all the special camps.

In other centres, 60 per cent inoculations will be through advanced slot booking and 40 per cent through walk-in facility.

Singh said that while the host of the special camps will provide logistics, the health department will send inoculators and the required number of vaccine vials.

The health department has arranged 85,000 doses and 650 inoculators for Friday, he said.

Lucknow's overall score in vaccination is over 25 lakh since the start of the immunisation drive on January 16 this year.

