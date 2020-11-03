Bhopal, Nov 3: As bypolls in 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh began on Tuesday morning, authorities said cash, liquor, vehicles and other assets worth nearly Rs 23 crore have been seized till now in the state.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Mohit Bundas said assets of around Rs 22.97 crore were seized in all 28 Assembly constituencies in 19 districts.

The Excise Department seized liquor valued t Rs 5.88 crore, while police also seized liquor valued at Rs 3.7 crore. Police and Narcotics Department also seized drugs valued at Rs 1.42 crore. Andhra Pradesh: Gutka Worth Rs 13 Lakhs Seized in Krishna.

Rs 5 crore in cash was seized by police and Income Tax officials in the run-up to the by-elections, apart from goods like laptops, saris, vehicles and other products valued at Rs 5.74 crore.

Gold and silver valued at more than Rs one crore were also confiscated.

Nearly 1,52,444 arms and ammunitions were got deposited at police stations across 19 districts in the state by licensees. As many as 3,645 weapons were confiscated and 1,190 licences cancelled.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).