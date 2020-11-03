Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Police seized gutka worth Rs 13 lakhs in Krishna district here on Monday and a case has been filed against four persons.

Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), GV Ramanamurty said, "Penuganchiprolu police station Sub Inspector G Ramakrishna received information and raided the house of one K Nagababu in Sivapuram village, Penuganchiprolu Mandal following which the police recovered baned Gutka, Khaini and Ganja worth Rs 89,500."

"Based on the information provided by him, the police raided the residence of one BV Ramalingeswara Rao alias Siva in Nandigama town. The police recovered banned Gutka, Khaini and Ganja worth Rs 12,15,000. The total worth of the seized narcotics is worth more than Rs 13 lakhs. A case has been filed against four persons," DSP added.

Police have arrested Nagababu and Siva and a search for two other accused persons - one from Guntur district and another from Tumkur of Karnataka is underway. (ANI)

