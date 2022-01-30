Indore, January 30: In a horrific incident, a burglar barged into the house of a 55-year-old woman and slit her throat with a saw as she tried to prevent robbery in Indore district's Depalpur on Friday evening, police said.

According to Depalpur police, the victim, Dakhabai Jain, was alone at home at the time of the incident. After killing the woman, the robber took away Rs 25,000 cash and jewellery. Her husband, Shantilal Jain, was shocked to see his wife's dead body when he returned home after closing his grocery shop for the day. Chennai: Man Tries to Sexually Assault Daughter; Wife Hammers Him to Death

"As of now, it seems there was only one attacker, who came with the intention to loot. Police have gathered some clues about the accused from CCTV footage and preliminary investigations,” a police official was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The victim's injuries suggest that she fought the robber but he overpowered and cut her throat with a saw, said police.

Police have sent the victim's body for autopsy and launched a manhunt to nab the suspect.

