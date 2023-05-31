Bhopal, May 31: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has ordered a probe after posters featuring hijab-clad Hindu girl students surfaced in the state's Damoh district, an official said on Wednesday.

Posters were put up by Ganga Jamna Higher Secondary School in Damoh highlighting the meritorious students along with their photographs and marks obtained. A number of girl students were seen wearing a hijab-like scarf around their heads in those posters, following which a controversy erupted. Stepwell Collapse at Indore Temple: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra Orders Probe.

Posters of Hijab-Clad Hindu Girl Students Surface in Madhya Pradesh

Ganga Jamna H.S. School from Madhya Pradesh presented many Hindu girls in Hijab when announcing its results. The banner was later removed following public outrage. The question arises: Why are Hindu girls being presented in Hijab? An even bigger question is: Why are Hindu… pic.twitter.com/7xmZQF1dp5 — BALA (@erbmjha) May 31, 2023

Home Minister Mishra has directed the officials to conduct a probe into the matter. None of the family members of the girl students, however, came forward with any complaint. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra Demands Apology From Rahul Gandhi Over Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi’s ‘Hindu’ Remarks.

Mishra said, considering the seriousness of the matter, he has asked the Superintendent of Police to look into it. Meanwhile, some Hindu groups demanded de-recognition of the school, and action against the District Education Officer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2023 11:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).