On the occasion of Ram Navami, a video of stepwell collapsing at an Indore temple is heart-wrenching. According to the latest development, as many as 13 people have died, and 19 being rescued. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has given orders to probe the incident. Indore Temple Stepwell Collapse: Ten People Rescued So Far, 25 Feared Trapped; Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Stepwell Collapse At Indore: 19 Rescued, 13 Died

#WATCH | Stepwell collapse at Indore temple | "As per the latest info, 11 bodies have been recovered. Of the 19 people who were rescued, two died. So, a total of 13 have died. Order has been given to probe into the incident," says Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. pic.twitter.com/4HgzkSGUlI — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)