Madhya Pradesh Train Accident: Two Cargo Trains Collide in Singrauli; Loco Pilot, Assistant Loco Pilot Trapped

Cargo trains collide in Madhya Pradesh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Singrauli, March 1: Two cargo trains collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Sunday. A loco pilot and an assistant loco pilot were trapped following the accident, news agency ANI reported. Local authorities and a team of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) were present at the spot.

According to reports, two cargo trains of NTPC collided in Singrauli, trapping a loco pilot and an assistant loco pilot. Pictures from the accident spot showed overturned and mangled coaches. Police officers and NTPC officials were monitoring the rescue operations amid huge crowd and chaos.

The cargo trains were carrying coal. It remains unclear what caused the mishap. Further details were awaited.