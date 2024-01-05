Prayagraj, January 5: The railway will ensure crowd control management at stations in Prayagraj through AI (Artificial Intelligence) during the upcoming Magh Mela. This will also will act as a rehearsal for Maha Kumbh 2025. At a coordination meeting between railway official and the district administration, it has been decided that with the increase in crowd, the devotees would be stopped in 14 holding area including seven at Prayagraj Junction, four at Prayag station and three at Rambagh along with circulating areas. Additional bogies and Mela special trains will also be operated to meet out heavy rush. Shuttle buses and e-rickshaws will operate from the station to the mela area too.

Preparations to deal with emergency situations were also discussed. Moreover, to keep a close watch on the movement of devotees, a control tower has been built on top of the station building, which will work for crowd management.

Divisional level officers will manage the nine stations from control room, which will have arrangements for CCTV, hot line, wireless, display area board and the same will be connected to Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the mela area.

During the mela, direction-wise entry will be done in a controlled manner through passenger shelters from the city side only. Same planning is being done at Prayagraj Junction, Prayagraj Cheoki, Naini, Rambagh, Prayag, Phaphamau and Jhunsi stations.

Maha Kumbh Mela Adhikari, Vijay Kiran Anand also directed the medical department to prepare a detailed SOP for station-wise medical arrangements and share it with the railways for quick communication.

During Magh Mela, tickets will be available through the new system. This time, the work of issuing tickets under the new system will be done on Leader Road outside the passenger shelter, for which special arrangements are being made.

Coloured stickers will be placed on the issued tickets as per the colour code of the holding area. Airport-like facilities be available for passengers at Prayagraj Junction, while smaller stations will also be upgraded. Retiring rooms and dormitories are now ready for the convenience of passengers at Prayagraj Sangam railway station.

Likewise, entry into Prayagraj Junction (from the city side) will be closed once the passenger shelters are full. It will be controlled in a temporary hold up area like Khusrobagh.

