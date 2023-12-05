Noida, December 5: Traffic diversions will be in place in Noida on Wednesday on account of Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Dalit icon and architect of the Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, according to a police advisory. Commuters have been advised to follow the diversions and obey traffic rules to a avoid inconvenience as visitors in large number are expected at the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Sector 95 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway here on the death anniversary of Ambedkar, it said.

In case of traffic pressure at Dalit Prerna Sthal on the route from Greater Noida towards Noida on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, traffic will be diverted from Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37, police said. This traffic will be able to reach the destination from Sector 37 to Attapir Chowk, Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 15 Golchakkar Chowk, it said in the advisory.

In case of traffic pressure at Dalit Prerna Sthal Gate No. 4 on the route from Greater Noida towards Noida on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, traffic will be diverted from Film City Flyover towards Sector 18, police said. This traffic will be able to reach its destination by being elevated from Sector 18 to Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 15 Golchakkar Chowk or Sector 18 underpass, it added.

The advisory further stated that in case of traffic pressure near DND, Film City flyover on the route from Noida towards Greater Noida on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, traffic will be diverted from Sector 14A flyover towards Sector 15 roundabout.

This traffic will be able to reach the destination from Sector 15 Golchakkar Chowk via Rajnigandha Chowk, Attapir Chowk, Sector 37, it added. The police said parking arrangements have been made in view of the occasion. All passenger buses coming for the programme on Wednesday will be parked on the left side of the road near the DND toll, it said.

During the programme, parking of light vehicles coming from Pari Chowk, Sector 37, Greater Noida West will be inside Gate No. 1 of Dalit Prerna Sthal, it said. Light vehicles coming to the programme venue from Delhi will be parked in the multilevel parking inside Film City, the police said.

Parking of light vehicles coming from Kalindi Kunj will be in the underground parking of Dalit Prerna Sthal parking near Sector 95 drain, it added. In case of traffic inconvenience, people can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001, the police said.