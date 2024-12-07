New Delhi, December 7: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly commenced a three-day special session on Saturday with the newly-elected legislators set to take oath. Kalidas Kolambkar has been appointed as the Pro-tem Speaker to oversee the proceedings. The session marks the formal beginning of a new legislative term following the recent Assembly elections in the state.

Senior BJP leader Kolambkar, who has served nine terms as an MLA, was sworn in as the Pro-tem Speaker for Maharashtra's three-day special Assembly session, which will take place from December 7 to 9. During this session, the 288 newly-elected MLAs will take their oaths, and a new Speaker will be elected. Will Ladki Bahin Yojana Continue Under New Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis? Here's What BJP Promised Before Assembly Elections.

Speaking to IANS about the significance of the session, BJP MLA Parag Alavani remarked, "Maharashtra has given such a large majority to a coalition, and that is why this coalition has received such a huge mandate. The swearing-in of all the legislators will take place over the next three days. Many will be returning members, while some new faces will also join."

Among the first-timers is Amol Khatal, elected from the Sangamner Vidhan Sabha constituency. Expressing his excitement, he said, "The trust the people have placed in me is truly overwhelming. The warm reception I received from my voters, media, and colleagues today validates their faith in me. This respect is not just for me but for my voters and my taluka as well." Another debutant, Neha Dubey, a BJP MLA, arrived at Vidhan Bhavan to take her oath for the first time. Her presence added to the enthusiasm and fresh energy among the legislators. Devendra Fadnavis Signs INR 5 Lakh Assistance to Pune Patient After Becoming Maharashtra CM.

Shiv Sena MLA Amshya Padvi, also set to be sworn in, emphasised his commitment to development. "We were elected on the promise of development. The previous MLA failed to deliver, and that’s why I have been chosen based on my commitment to work," he stated, reflecting the aspirations of his constituency. The session will also see the election of a new Speaker, further cementing the legislative agenda for the coming term.

