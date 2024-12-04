Mumbai, December 4: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister for a third term on Thursday, December 5. The oath taking ceremony will take place at around 5:30 PM at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. After Fadnavis name was announced as new Maharashtra CM, he along with Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar staked claim to form the government in the state. While Devendra Fadnavis is all set for his third term, questions arise whether Maharashtra government's flagship program Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue under him or not.

The Majhi Ladaki Bahin Yojana was launched by the Eknath Shinde-led government in June this year. However, there are speculation over whether the women-centric scheme will continue or not under Devendra Fadnavis government. It must be noted that the Majhi Ladaki Bahin Yojana or Ladaki Bahin Yojana will continue under Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government. In the run up to to Maharashtra assembly election, Fadnavis while speaking in Solarpur's Akkalkot town said that the instalments of Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana for October and November will be credited in advance. Maharashtra CM Swearing-In Ceremony: Chief Minister, 2 Deputy CMs To Take Oath on December 5, Decision on Cabinet Members Soon, Says BJP Observer Vijay Rupani.

Fadnavis Said Ladki Bahin Yojana Scheme Will Continue

Back then, Devendra Fadnavis also promised to continue Ladki Bahin Yojana and other schemes while attacking the opposition. "As long as your real brothers are in Mumbai, representing the Mahayuti alliance, we will ensure that these schemes continue," the BJP leader said. Besides, Fadnavis and other BJP leaders and members of Mahayuti alliance promoted the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme as part of their election campaign to attract women voters.

BJP Promised Ladki Bahin Yojana in Election Manifesto for Maharashtra Polls

Moreover, the saffron party's election manifesto for Maharashtra promised an increase in the financial assistance under Ladki Bahin Yojana from INR 1,500 to INR 2,100. While introducing BJP's election manifesto for Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha polls, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that they will give INR 2,100 to women. Fadnavis also said that the MahaYuti will make Maharashtra a fintech and AI hub and create 50 lakh "Lakhpati Didis" till 2027. Ladki Bahin Yojana December Instalment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Receive Next Instalment of Cash Scheme? Know Latest Update.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, December 5, will mark the beginning of the new government in Maharashtra, following the MahaYuti thumping victory in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory by winning 235 seats in Maharashtra polls with the saffron party emerging as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

