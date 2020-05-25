Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Rise to 52,667 With 2,436 New Patients, Death Toll Reaches 1,695

COVID-19 India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 25: Maharashtra, the worst-affected state by the novel coronavirus outbreak, has crossed the 52,000-mark on Monday. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that total cases in the state have reached 52,667 with 2,436 new cases today. 60 new deaths were reported taking total fatalities in the state to 1,695. BJP Demands President's Rule in Maharashtra Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane Meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

According to data shared by Maharashtra Health Minister, 1,186 individuals have been cured today. In total, 15,786 patients are cured and discharged from hospitals. Out of the total cases in Maharashtra, 35,178 are stated to be active infections. Maharashtra Govt Plans to Reopen Schools From June 15 Onwards, Likely to Run Them in Shifts, Cut Timings by Half.

Rajesh Tope Tweet:

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 52667. Today,newly 2436 patients have been identified as positive. Also newly 1186 patients have been cured today,totally15786 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 35178. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) May 25, 2020

Earlier today, former chief minister Narayan Rane met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded imposition of President's rule in the state. He said that the state government has failed miserably to control the COVID-19 crisis.

"We can see Corona cases increasing every day, the situation of hospitals is worst...There has to be a President's Rule in the state. If the government cannot save the lives of people and has failed miserably than why not President's Rule in the state?" Rane said.