Bhiwandi, February 17: Fed up with traffic jams during travel, Janardhan Bhoir, an entrepreneur from Vadape village in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, purchased a helicopter for Rs 30 crore. Janardhan Bhoir has also built a helipad in Vadape village where the helicopter will be permanently available from March 15. The helipad is developed on a three-acre plot owned by Bhoir. Rajasthan Government School Teacher Takes Chopper Ride Back Home on Retirement Day to Fulfill Wife's Wish to Fly (View Pics).

Speaking to a newspaper, Bhoir said he bought the helicopter to avoid traffic jams. "Even if I have to travel to Mumbai (over 50 km away), my entire day is wasted because of the snarls. I also travel to other states at least four times a month. The traffic snarls and the time consumption are the reasons why I decided to buy the helicopter," he was quoted as saying. India Inches Closer to Purchase 24 MH-60 ‘Romeo’ Helicopters From US.

Bhoir lives with his wife and their two sons in Vadape village. The family is into farming and real estate business. They also run a dairy and own 300 cows. "These cows are not available here locally and to buy them I have to travel to Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana often. The helicopter will save my time and help me reach these places conveniently," Bhoir said.

Bhior, who is a five-time village head, has leased 50-acre land to build godowns. He also owns several godowns. When Bhoir's helicopter landed on Sunday after a trial flight, local gathered near the helipad to catch a glimpse of the chopper.

