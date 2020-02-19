India Inches Closer to Purchase 24 MH-60 ‘Romeo’ Helicopters From US; Cabinet Committee on Security Approves $2.4 Billion Deal Ahead of Donald Trump's Visit

Indian navy to get 24 MH-60 helicopters from the US (Photo Credits: www.lockheedmartin.com)

New Delhi, February 19: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday cleared a USD 2.4 billion deal to acquire 24 naval multi-role MH-60 ‘Romeo’ helicopters. The decision to clear the acquisition of the anti-submarine helicopters was taken days ahead of United States President ’s visit to India. Both the countries are likely to sign key defence deals, including the purchase of MH-60 "Romeo" helicopters. Donald Trump India Visit: PM Narendra Modi and US President to Hold Key Talks on Trade and Defence on February 25.

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla while speaking to news agency ANI said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump would hold extensive talks on February 25 on a range of issues, including defence and trade. Last year in April, the US had approved the sale of 24 multi-role MH-60 "Romeo" Seahawk helicopters to India. In its notification, the State Department told the Congress that this proposed sale would support the foreign policy and national security of the US by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship.

The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the procurement 24 naval multi-role helicopters (NMRH) along with 111 armed light naval utility helicopters (NUH) for the Indian Navy under the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) new strategic partnership policy in August 2018. Indian Navy to Get Naval Multi-role Helicopters MH 60 ‘Romeo’ From United States.

These helicopters will be armed with torpedoes and missiles for robust anti-submarine warfare capabilities, reported The Times of India. The choppers are manufactured by Sikorsky-Lockheed Martin and will be directly bought from the US government under a Foreign Military Sales.

The Indian Navy is likely to replace the Sea King fleet with MH-60 helicopters. The force currently operates 11 Kamov-28 and 17 Sea King ASW helicopters. However, only half of them are in flying condition.